Man Shot While Driving on South 31st Street in Billings
The Billings Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late on Tuesday night (4/27) that sent one man to the hospital after he was shot driving through a southside neighborhood.
According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, the incident occurred at 11:33pm on Tuesday when a 39-year old man was traveling through the 900 Block of South 31st Street and "received a single gunshot while driving his vehicle."
The victim was transported to a Billings hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries," and the man told Billings Police that he did not see a suspect, according to the post on Twitter.
Billings Police are continuing their investigation into the shooting, according to the social media post from Sgt. Jensen.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.