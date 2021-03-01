I love March. This time of year it starts to feel like spring as the daylight increases by around 3 minutes per day in our latitudes. The sun has significantly more strength and while we'll surely get at least a couple more big spring snowstorms, any white stuff we get at this point will typically not last long around Billings.

March has some big calendar dates too:

Spring Home Improvement Show 3/5 - 3/7

The 38th annual event that draws over 30,000 attendees to MetraPark is back this year. As always, it's free to attend and a great place to pick up free pens get ideas for your home, shop, yard, etc. Find out how you can win free pints at Thirsty Street with free food from MT Melt Food Truck HERE.

Daylight Saving Time 3/14

While states around the US continue to debate dropping the twice-per-year time jumps, Montana is sticking with the "spring forward" thing on March 14th. Seriously, do we need to do this anymore? Should I start a ballot initiative or something?

St. Patrick's Day 3/17

The parade isn't officially happening this year in downtown Billings, but fans of Irish themed good times can find plenty of green beer and corned beef and cabbage at most of the popular bars. Watch and listen for the bagpipes.

Spring 3/20

This year, spring seems to have a little more meaning than usual, because Montana finally appear to be getting back to somewhat "normal" as far as COVID-19 restrictions.

St. Paddy's Pub Golf Tournament 3/20

We're putting the final details on our annual Pub Golf event. It's basically a mini-golf pub crawl. It's a great time, with cash prizes. Watch and listen for details and get your teams together now.

Palm Sunday 3/28

Easter week celebrations kick off for Christians on Palm Sunday with Easter Sunday the following week (4/4). The store shelves around town are already filling up with giant stuffed rabbits, marshmallow Peeps and cheap chocolates.

What are you looking forward to around Billings in March? Drop a comment or send us a message on our Mobile App.