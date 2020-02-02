Today is Groundhog Day and as usual Punxsutawney Phil was retrieved from his borough at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania for his yearly prediction of either an early spring or six more weeks of winter. He will look for his shadow and if he sees his shadow we are in for six more weeks of winter. If he doesn't see his shadow then we can expect an early spring. Thousands of spectators show up and wait patiently for Phil to be awakened and retrieved for his prediction.

This morning Punxsutaney Phil did not, we repeat did not see his shadow, so that means we should be on track for an early spring. Groundhog Day has been celebrated in the United States and Canada since 1887. I discovered this year that there is actually a Punxutaney Phil Groundhog Club that you can join and you can even buy swag, like hats, and cookie cutters.