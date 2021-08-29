Montana Bars Honor Fallen Warriors in Afghanistan

It's something you'd expect at a VFW or an American Legion. If you attend a banquet honoring veterans or the military, you're likely to see a table set aside in honor of those who couldn't be there: our fallen warriors. But this was something that was happening at restaurants and bars all across Montana over the weekend.

The above photo was from the Wayside Bar and Grill in Trout Creek, Montana. I saw another photo from Trixi's Antler Saloon in Ovando, Montana. But I can tell you that there were countless other restaurants and bars doing the same thing--paying tribute to the men and women who lost their lives in Afghanistan last week.

Tiffanie and Ryan Zavarelli with Trixi's said this:

Ryan and I would like to reserve this table at Trixi’s for the 13 Americans who are not coming home. We proudly stand with you! Our thoughts and prayers and our love and support go out to all those impacted by this tragedy. May God Bless America

I know the gesture was greatly appreciated by the patrons, the veterans, the families, and others who greatly support our troops.

The Military Times has the names of all 13 service members killed in the suicide attack on the Kabul airport, including Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming. One Navy corpsman, 11 Marines, and a US Army Psychological Operations soldier were included in the list of casualties.

Photo from The Wayside Bar & Grill in Trout Creek:



Photo from Trixi's Antler Saloon in Ovando, MT:

