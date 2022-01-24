Montana Expert Talks “Less Lethal Defense” at the SHOT Show

It wasn't just gun and outdoor gear that were on display at the SHOT Show last week in Las Vegas- there was a huge section of tactical gear, and a huge section devoted specifically to law enforcement.

We love our law enforcement, but if you get into a dangerous situation- what happens in the critical minutes before law enforcement can arrive? While you wait for the first responders, you have to step up and be the immediate responder.

Tragically, many Americans are caught in situations where they aren't allowed to exercise their 2nd Amendment rights in order to defend themselves, their kids, or their coworkers. So-called gun free school zones end up making these places targets for attack.

So, what do you do? What do nurses and other health care workers do when confronting a hostile patient in the hospital?

Missoula, Montana's Alain Burrese was talking "less lethal defense" at the SHOT Show. He works for a company called Reflex Protect that offers up less lethal defense tools. He also is an expert that conducts training sessions here in Montana for how to respond to an active shooter.

Here he is conducting a training session at Hellgate Elementary school in Missoula:

One of the products Reflex Protect has on the market right now is their Reflex Protect gel which can be used as an alternative to pepper spray that better targets an assailant.

Check out our full conversation with Alain:

Another company which sells "less lethal defense" products in Montana retail establishments is a company called Byrna Technologies. They sell less lethal defense weapons like pepper guns, armored backpacks, and more.

Check out our full conversation with Josh Schirard: