Montana Gov Weighs in Against Mask Mandates in Schools, Gets Fire Update

Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) weighed in against mask mandates in Montana schools and also gave us an update on the fire situation facing the state.

First, when it comes to masks in schools, the governor says masks should be optional and that school boards and school districts should listen to parents.

Gianforte: parents are telling us they want to go back to normal. They think masks impede their ability to learn, affects their mental health. Please make your decision based on what parents are telling you and the science. And let me just say the CDC has been all over the map on this. Their guidance change every couple of weeks. We need to base this on the science and on the wishes of the parents who are ultimately responsible for these kids. Kids do not want to have masks on in school, it impedes their learning.

As was previously reported, the governor sent a letter to school boards across the state along with Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen.

Many of our callers on the radio show agree that officials here in Montana should do what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis did: if a school district tries to force kids to wear masks again, take away their funding.

We also got an update from the governor on the fire situation here in Montana. You can listen to the full chat on our podcast below:

Gianforte: We're not through it yet. I know we will get through it. We've had 1,862 fires so far this year. As we speak, Aaron, 79 fires are burning across the state. And you mentioned 70,000 acres (in June), we just passed 500,000 acres burned in Montana. So I'm just encouraging people, it's dry out there, folks, be careful.