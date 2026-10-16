I love fall in Montana. Summertime is my overall favorite, but fall in the Treasure State, despite how fleeting it can be, is pretty awesome. Backyard bonfires are better, sleeping is easier, the mosquitoes are gone, and we get to squirm back into all of our favorite cozy hoodies.

Perhaps you've felt like the sky seems more blue this time of year. It's not your imagination. The Big Sky really does pop more in the fall and winter, and there are several reasons why.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

1. No more forest fire smoke. This is an obvious (and much appreciated) factor for Montana's clearer, bluer skies in fall and winter. Typically from late May to September, much of our state is engulfed in smoke.

2. Fewer particulates in the air from other sources. Farm activity, pollen, and dust contribute to hazier skies in the summer months.

3. Dry air makes for bluer skies. In fall and winter, lower humidity and fewer tiny, suspended water droplets can leave the atmosphere looking cleaner, allowing that deep blue color to stand out.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

4. The angle of the sun. Fall and winter sunsets can be dramatic, but the midday sky in Montana looks more blue this time of year as well, due to the lower angle of the sun.

5. Montana's elevation makes a difference. Much of Montana sits at a higher elevation than many other parts of the country. At higher elevations, there is less atmosphere above you, which can make the sky appear a deeper blue.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

6. Surrounding seasonal colors can make the sky appear more blue. A fresh layer of brilliant, white snow provides a ton of contrast with a blue sky.

Another example would be the yellow, golds, and browns of fall trees and bushes against the backdrop of a blue fall sky. Dramatic color contrast can be quite pleasing to the eye.