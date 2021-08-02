Photos: Fire on the Shore of Flathead Lake Near Polson

Did you see these pictures near Polson, Montana? There's a fire on the shore of Flathead Lake that forced evacuations. That was the news we first heard over the weekend, and then I saw the photos.

Credit Lance Logan

Credit Lance Logan

Thanks to Marnie Russ for sharing those photos with us.

Marnie Russ:These are pictures my family took of Flathead Lake (the lake where the funeral was yesterday) as they were being evacuated at 3 am. Those firefighters are absolute hero’s. Heartbroken for those who lost their homes.

According to the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes' (CSKT) Division of Fire on Sunday, the Boulder 2700 Fire was already topping 1,150 acres. Highway 35 was closed at the Highway 93/Highway 35 junction on the south end, and at mile marker 15 on the north end. Evacuation orders were also issued.

Multiple structures have been lost last night and into the early morning. Aviation resources are continuing to drop retardant and water on this fire. A Northern Rockies Type 2 team has been assigned to this fire and will be in briefed in the next day or two. The cause of this fire is under investigation.

A shelter has been set up by the Red Cross at Linderman Gymnasium in Polson.

As of 9:30 pm Sunday night, evacuations were still in place, according to the Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department Quick update as we are being asked frequently about closures. Hwy 35 is still currently closed from MM 6 to Blue Bay.