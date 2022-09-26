Montana Guard Woman Graduates Army Ranger School

I don't care who you are, graduating the US Army's Ranger School is a tremendous accomplishment- but for women in the US Military, Ranger School wasn't always an opportunity.

A woman from Townsend, Montana, and a member of the Montana Army National Guard has now completed both Ranger School and Airborne training with the US Army.

Montana National Guard: 2nd Lt. Chiara M. Warner, assigned to Echo Company, 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion, graduated Ranger School on Aug. 19, 2022. She followed up this achievement a few weeks later by graduating from Airborne School at Fort Benning, Georgia on Sept. 9, 2022. While growing up, Warner, a Townsend local, displayed an aptitude for athletics and civics.

The Montana National Guard also noted that Lt. Warner set several track and field records during her time in high school and college, and was an active member in the Future Leaders of America.

According to Task & Purpose, the first woman to graduate the US Army's Ranger School happened as recently as 2015. As of March of this year, only 100 women had graduated the US Army's Ranger School.

Ranger School at Fort Benning, Georgia, is one of the most grueling courses in the Army. The eight-week assessment and selection includes three phases that test soldiers physically and psychologically.

Several Montanans commented on the Montana National Guard Facebook page to congratulate Lt. Warner.

One commenter named Cory, also a Townsend local, said this:

One of the best athletes to ever come out of Townsend.