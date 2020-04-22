Montana Hospitals Are Ready to Get Back At It [AUDIO]

It wouldn't be fair to say that Montana hospitals are ready to open back up for business because, in a way, they never shut down. What they did have to do though was cancel "elective" surgeries and move many appointments to telehealth appointments instead of in-person doctor visits.

That being said, Montana hospitals are ready to start getting back to more normal operations following the coronavirus complications over the past few weeks here in Montana. That was the gist of our latest conversation with Dr. Scott Sears with St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings.

We also took listener questions and phone calls about the coronavirus, including the latest antibody studies, and more.

Check out the full conversation from Tuesday's Montana Talks with Aaron Flint and Dr. Scott Sears below: