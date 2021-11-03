Montana Ranks Towards the Bottom in New “Best States” Report

Just in case you weren't aware, a whole lot of Montanans don't want other folks moving to Montana. Well, good news my Montana friends, according to US News and World Report, Montana isn't real high on their annual "Best States Rankings".

In fact, Montana didn't even make the Top 25. So where does Montana fall? We'll get to that in a second.

So maybe you're wondering, "How do they figure this sort of stuff out?".

Great question, because I was wondering the same thing. The rankings are based on 70 different metrics according to the site. Stuff like healthcare, crime, education, economy, and infrastructure are all factors in deciding where each state ranks.

So here is the interesting part, Montana ranks 33rd, heck, even California is ranked higher than Montana. However, our neighbors appear to be doing much better.

In fact, our friends to the west and south of us are in the Top 5. Idaho comes in at number five, and Washington takes the overall top spot at number one. I know what you're thinking "good, let the people move there", and I'm totally fine with that, but it is something to think about.

If Montana is such a horrible place to live, why are people still moving here? OR, is it that because people are moving here, that's why it's ranked so low? I mean, when you get a huge influx of people moving somewhere, it does take some time to get everything up to speed.

There are houses and roads to build, teachers and healthcare providers to hire, the list goes on and on.

In fact, we see that happening right here in Bozeman. Not enough homes, and the ones that are available cost more than most can afford, businesses are struggling to find folks to work, and traffic is an issue. It's not just Bozeman though, lots of cities and towns in Montana are going through the same "growing pains".

Is that why the "last best place" has become more like "last place"? I'm not sure, but I do know that for those who are questioning living here, Washington and Idaho are lovely.

Credit: US News and Word Report

