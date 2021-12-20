Montana Won’t Institute a New Election Management System Yet

Not right now.

That was the decision released on Monday by the Montana Secretary of State’s office about implementing the new election management system, according to the Secretary of State Office’s Elections Division, a representative of the county election administrators, and the software vendor.

In a press release, Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen provided this statement.

“The decision to implement a new system was a data-driven decision since the project began in 2019,” said Secretary Jacobsen. “If the established criteria had been met, the system would have been implemented. Montana will not launch an election management system that isn’t ready, and it’s not ready. We all share the common goal of voter confidence, election integrity, and transparency. The strengths for election integrity in Montana include our election officials, paper ballots, post-election audits, and tabulating equipment that does not connect to the internet. The election system Montana uses is a key component of election integrity.”

Jacobsen said the current partnership with county election administrators will continue while her office discusses the next step with the software vendor. According to Jacobsen, the new system is purported to provide ‘a modern, user-friendly platform for local and state officials to administer elections.’

MT Votes will continue to be used until the new program can be approved.

Here in Missoula, fraud was alleged during a recent election, a charged vehemently denied by Missoula County Election officials.