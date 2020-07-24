MontanaFair – Now Through August 15th at MetraPark

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

MontanaFair has drastically scaled back on events this year due to COVID-19. However, the fair has been extended to seventeen days, instead of 10. It kicked off today (7/24) and runs through August 15 at MetraPark. I was at the Metra around 8:30 this morning (for jury duty selection that ended up being canceled) and it seemed like a ghost town. There were literally three cars in the lower parking lot, including mine. It was honestly kind of sad. I peered through the gates into the carnival area where the rides and concession stands were set up. Carnies aren't known for being early risers, and at 8:30 in the morning it was really quiet.

The MetraPark Pavilion is usually packed with vendors on one side and the various judging events (artwork, jams, knitting, etc) on the other. These have all been canceled. The only actual events (other than the carnival) that I could find on the MontanaFair Events Calendar were 4H & FFA events August 6 - 15 and a Craft Fest & Art Walk August 8, 9, 14 and 15. So, basically the fair this year is a 17-day carnival.

If you still feel like attending, they are offering a number of different specials, including:

3-Day Fun Pass. You get three passes to the fair and three ride wristbands for $81 (a savings of $31).

Date Night Package. Admission and ride wristbands: two for $51.

Family Pass. 17 daily fair admission tickets for $41. Use them to go once a day or spread them around to family and friends and go for a couple of nights.

Family Ride Pack. This package includes four gate admissions and four ride wristbands for $98, a savings of $62.

If you are planning on attending the 2020 MontanaFair, remember to observe social distancing guidelines. Masks are required in all areas you are unable to social distance.