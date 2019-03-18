Montana’s Largest Job Fair is This Wednesday

In Montana, we're fortunate to have a fairly low unemployment rate; however, there are plenty of people who need work. If you're currently employed in a job that feels like it's going nowhere, the Jobs Jamboree might be a golden opportunity to change your situation and find a better salary, better benefits and a better work environment.

Some of the best employers in Billings will be represented and if they're represented at Jobs Jamboree and if they're there, they're hiring. Some people have experienced on the spot offers and many have improved their lives by finding a better job at Jobs Jamboree.

A bit of a shameless plug: Townsquare media (Cat Country 102.9, 97.1 Kiss FM, 103.7 The Hawk and NewsTalk 95.5) will have a booth at this event and we're always looking for talented people. That doesn't just mean people who want to be broadcasters. We look for people with strong abilities in promotions, social media masters and sales professionals too. Stop by and see Christina and Ashley and in addition to job opportunities, ask about how you can win some concert tickets and other cool prizes.