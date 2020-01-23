MPI’s Brent Mead Talks Espinoza Supreme Court Case [AUDIO]

Earlier this week, we told you about the Montanans behind the big school choice case at the US Supreme Court- Espinoza vs. Montana Department of Revenue.

We talked about the policy and the politics behind the case, and why it had to go all the way to the US Supreme Court in the first place. Brent Mead joined us from the Montana Policy Institute.

Mead highlighted the extreme partisan politics of Governor Steve Bullock (D-MT), why Bullock was too afraid to outright veto the legislation in the first place, and how the Montana Supreme Court screwed up the case to begin with.

Check out our full conversation below: