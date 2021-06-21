MSU Football Gets First Big Quarterback Commitment

This kid has the potential to be huge for the Montana State Bobcats in the future and this will be exciting to see his development.

406 MT Sports is reporting Montana State Bobcats football team has gotten a big commitment from a possible quarterback of the future. Jordan Reed is a tall 6'6" quarterback out of El Camino, California, and has committed to play football for Montana State University.

In a shortened high school season, Reed threw for over 1,000 yards, 16 touchdowns, and only threw one interception in five games. That's extremely impressive in a shortened season and has a ton of potential.

Reed has not only deep ball potential but has the ability to run and make plays on his feet. Reed specifically wanted to play for new Montana State coach Brent Vigen due to his history of working with big physical quarterbacks such as Indianapolis Colt's QB Carson Wentz and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen. Brent Vigen was the quarterback's coach and offensive coordinator for both of those quarterbacks in college.

It's going to be a while till Jordan Reed joins the team though. Reed won't be at Montana State till January 2022 and will gray shirt so he can learn and get acclimated to Bozeman.

Right now Montana State has three quarterbacks vying to be the starter with Tucker Rovig, Casey Baumann(who both started games in 2019), and transfer Matt McKay. So Reed will have time to learn and get ready to play but we will be ready to see if he has the potential to be the next great quarterback for Montana State.

