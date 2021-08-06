Montana State Releases Gold Rush Game T-Shirt Design

We are inching closer to not only the beginning of the college football season but the first home game for our Bobcats and it's going to be a big game.

The Montana State Bobcats kick off their college football season on Saturday, September 4th against the Wyoming Cowboys but their first home game is Saturday, September 11th at Bobcats Stadium. against the University of Drake Bulldogs. This game is the annual Gold Rush game where all the fans are encouraged to wear yellow and the only game at Bobcat Stadium under the lights.

One of the best parts of the yearly Gold Rush game is Montana State Athletics comes out with a Gold Rush t-shirt every year that is unique and different. Here is what the shirt looks like from the MSU Bookstore.



Credit: Montana State Bookstore via Facebook

The Gold Rush t-shirt looks incredible and a perfect addition to the years past. Plus, the shirt is extremely affordable at just $14. You can purchase the shirt at the Montana State Bookstore, Universal Athletics here in Bozeman on 7th Avenue, or you can buy the shirts online too.

If you are going to the Montana State Bobcats' first home game on Saturday, September 11th under the lights at Bobcat Stadium make sure you are ready to cheer on your Bobcats wearing a Gold Rush shirt. We would also recommend getting one sooner than later because they tend to sell out.

We just can't wait for the Bobcats to be back at Bobcat Stadium, it's been too long.

For more details, check out the MSU Bookstore.

