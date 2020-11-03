My Exit Polling

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

If you want some good indications of how the election results will turn out, look for this: If the margin Biden wins by in places like Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire is really close, like 52%-48%, that's a good sign for Trump and the Republicans. If the margin is narrow in usually strong republican states, that's good news for the Democrats. I know all the ammo has been purchased in Montana, a good sign for Republicans. If all the masks were gone that's a good sign for democrats. Tomorrow at 5 a.m. you'll be able to tell how things went by the first few songs. Let's all pray that the system works and the constitution prevails.