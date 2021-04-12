My Favorite Montana Concert Venue, and a Few Others

I've said for quite a while now that I think that the Toby Keith concert next month is going to sell out. The people that I talk to give me the distinct impression that they are ready let off a little steam, drink a few beers and then help Toby sing "Red Solo Cup."

One of my favorite things about where we live is how small the population is. And generally, to be able to afford a nice outdoor music venue, you need a bigger population to draw from.

That's how it used to be. The Kettlehouse Amphitheater in Bonner, just East of Missoula is a great concert venue. I think that it seats about 4,500 people and it's a beautiful venue to see a concert. It's located right on the river. But if you ever attend a show there, park on the main street, not inside the fenced area. It takes a very long time to get out if you do.

I also like to have fewer people at an entertainment venue. I have sat next to 80,000 people for the last time at Mile High Stadium in Denver.

I have heard that one of the possibilities at our fairgrounds might include an outdoor amphitheater. I hope so.

One of the things that makes the Kettlehouse setup work so well is the availability of food and beverages. The food is high quality and you have several windows where you get your grub so the wait in line isn't too bad, even if the show is sold out.

If you have never been to the Gorge at George, Washington or Red Rocks at Morrison, Colorado, you really should. Both are neat spots even when there isn't a show scheduled.

