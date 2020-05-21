My daughter is about to officially become a teenager soon. So, lately I've been answering a lot of questions about the next phase of her life. Yesterday we talked about working and what job she might end up with.

She said she wanted to hear everything I've done in my life for work. And I get to list jobs that I didn't get paid for.

Let's start with Mark the recycler. In the mid-'70s aluminum cans brought 2 cents per pound. 16 oz glass pop bottles brought 5 cents and the bigger ones were 10 cents. Most beer bottles didn't pay anything, except Lucky Lager. Those were 2 cents. My friend and I would work an 8 or 9 hour day dumpster diving all over town and usually end up with 3 bucks apiece.

I mowed yards, babysat, washed dishes, painted and split an awful lot of firewood.

Later, I was a busboy/dishwasher, a pizza cook, a parts guy at the Chevy dealership, loaded scrap iron on the air force base (for 4 days. But it still counts), I drove a school bus, I also drove a bus for firefighters. I got paid to hang the Christmas lights on a small mall in Missoula. I DJ'd dances, I was on TV for one day. I sold solar panels, and finally, morning show host.

My dad told me when I was young that if you love what you do, you'll never work a day in your life.

The old man was pretty smart.