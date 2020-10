Our Weird Wednesday topic today was to have listeners name their own fireworks.

Here's a list:

Blitzcreek

Decapitator

Hay Stack Eliminator

1st News

Flaming Zombie

Trump Tower

Red Lightning

The "Nancy Pelosi" (snakes)

The "Gianforte"

the "Husband"

And "The Ford"- cheap, but has a lot of duds.

