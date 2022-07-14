A few things from today's show.

First, if you haven't had a chance to vote for Witness (my son John) please try if you can. The All-Star voting for the NBA2K league will close soon and he was in second place in the guard category. Only down by about 150 votes. You can vote every day so we need a push here over the next few weeks. If you have no idea what I'm talking about, check out his story here.

Next, the Senior little league All-Stars will be out collecting money over the next few days. They qualified for the tourney in California that happens July 20-27, so they are trying to raise $30,000 in six days.

Credit: Montana Seniors All-Stars Credit: Montana Seniors All-Stars loading...

A few of the players stopped by this morning and said you can donate to their GoFundMe or you can drop off a deposit to Burlington All-Stars at any Yellowstone Bank.

Billings Senior All-Star Team to go to California Credit: Scott Kastelitz loading...

Also a message for Shannon O'Brien, a democrat from Missoula who said at the capitol according to the Missoulian that the tax surplus should be used for affordable housing for hard-working people and not millionaires. Take your class envy stuff and shove it.

How do you think those people were able to earn their first million? They did so by working extra hard and long hours and were smart with their money. You're not supposed to be a millionaire at age 25, you are supposed to struggle with rent and bills when you're 25. We all did. Work longer hours and save your money, live within your means.

Quit creating this battle between different income earners. They will never progress if you, Shannon, tell them the reason they are behind is because the system is rigged and they just weren't as lucky. A person worth a million by age 55 got there most likely by hard work and resisting temptations that waste money. Shame on you for labeling these people...

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.