If you've driven past Rimrock Mall recently and noticed a giant circus tent has popped up in the parking lot, your eyes weren't playing tricks on you.

Circus Golden Star has rolled into Billings and is making its season debut under the Big Top now through June 21. The international touring production promises a family-friendly experience packed with aerial stunts, comedy, acrobatics, and more.

Credit Circus Golden Star via YouTube Credit Circus Golden Star via YouTube

There's something nostalgic about seeing a circus tent rise. It instantly takes me back to being a kid, when my parents once took us to see the Barnum & Bailey Circus. I still remember being awed by the motorcycle-in-a-cage act.

Circus Golden Star is hoping to bring that same sense of wonder to a new generation of Montana families.

Credit Circus Golden Star via YouTube Credit Circus Golden Star via YouTube

A modern take on the classic circus.

This year's show is led by Finnish director Samir Lindfors, who has spent years producing large-scale circus productions across Europe. The result is a modern take on the classic circus, blending traditional acts with high-energy performances and international talent.

Credit Circus Golden Star via YouTube Credit Circus Golden Star via YouTube

The cast represents six countries.

Argentina's Alondra Silva Ramos is a third-generation aerialist, while Chile's Fernando Ventura, better known as Pepe Grillo, comes from a family of clowns stretching back five generations.

Credit Circus Golden Star via YouTube Credit Circus Golden Star via YouTube

Mexico's Amauri Da Silva brings award-winning juggling skills to the show, while Ukrainian performers Regina Almazova and Valeria showcase aerial artistry and dance. The American-based Dahlia Troupe rounds out the lineup with Russian Bar, cradle, and hula hoop performances.

Credit Circus Golden Star via YouTube Credit Circus Golden Star via YouTube

Witness the magic unfold right before your eyes.

According to organizers, every performance is designed to transport audiences into an enchanted world filled with excitement, artistry, and larger-than-life entertainment.

Credit Circus Golden Star via YouTube Credit Circus Golden Star via YouTube

Whether you're a longtime circus fan or looking for something different to do with the kids this month, Circus Golden Star is offering Billings residents a chance to experience a little old-fashioned magic under the Big Top at Rimrock Mall.

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Show dates run through June 21. Get tickets and more information here.

Sights From the 2026 Great Falls Shrine Circus Did you go to the Great Falls Shrine Circus? Which part was your favorite? Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas