Concert season typically slows down as Fall starts to turn to Winter in Montana, but that doesn't mean there is nothing to go check out in November in Billings.

Between the Alberta Bair Theater and the Pub Station, I found over a dozen shows, concerts, and performances that are happening next month. Up at MetraPark, there are no concerts this month.

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Michael Foth ~ Townsquare Media Billings Michael Foth ~ Townsquare Media Billings

First, here's what's happening at the Pub Station in November.

Saturday, November 7 — Counting Coup with PB&J

A 21+ show at the Pub Station Taproom. Tickets are $23.15

Tuesday, November 17 — Fear Factory

An all-ages show at the Taproom, with special guests Darkest Hour and Brotality. Tickets are listed at $41.15.

Friday, November 20 — Adelitas Way

It's the band's 15th-anniversary tour celebrating Home School Valedictorian. Tickets are listed at $29.15. The show is all-ages and starts at 7:45 PM.

Saturday, November 21 — White Pony Club

This all-ages show in the Taproom is a tribute to Deftones. Tickets are listed at $23.15.

Friday, November 27 — Zu Fest

Featuring Loopian Zu, END ever, 1 Second To Go, and Pine Box Radio. Tickets listed at $19.65. All-ages show, 8 PM, in the Ballroom.

Saturday, November 28 — Repeat Offenders: Butterball 7

Ready to get out of the house after Thanksgiving? Butterball is a blast. The all-ages show is at 8 PM in the Ballroom, and tickets run from $29.15 to $49.65.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

The Alberta Bair has several November events too.

Over at the ABT, you'll find a mix of music, comedy, Broadway, and Dance on their November calendar.

Sunday, November 1 — Swan Lake with a Live Orchestra

World Ballet Company's production of the classical ballet, accompanied by a live orchestra. This is a performing-arts event rather than a traditional concert.

Friday, November 6 — Rob Schneider

The comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member brings his stand-up show to Billings.

Saturday, November 7 — One Night in Memphis

A live tribute to the legendary music of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins. Expect rockabilly, country, gospel, and 1950s rock ’n’ roll.

Monday, November 9 — The Wiz

The touring Broadway musical reimagines The Wizard of Oz with soul, gospel, rock, and funk.

Thursday, November 12 — A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland

Irish dancers and musicians bring traditional tunes, holiday songs, and Irish-inspired entertainment to the stage.

Saturday and Sunday, November 28–29 — The Nutcracker Ballet

A holiday tradition featuring Tchaikovsky's score, the San Diego Ballet and the Billings School of Classical Ballet.

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