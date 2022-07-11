On a Hot Day, This Local Montana Lake is Paul’s Favorite Place to Be

I was so hot on Saturday I had to take a grease rag and wipe my head off when I got done servicing the swather. It was awful, the humidity was high and the sweat was pouring off me.

Maybe because I just mowed part of the yard in a hurry before I got back to haying.

While I was cooling off I was thinking of which lake I would really like to take a dip in. Keep in mind I see all the lake photos online from the weekend and it's like seeing a delicious pizza when you're super hungry. It makes you want some.

I have always wanted to see Lake Tahoe but have never been there. Since the lake is 1,650 feet deep at its deepest the water is really cold.

Flathead Lake is another but it seems to warm up a little in the summer though it's a beautiful spot.

Yellowstone Lake would be nice but too many people.

Yellowtail is nice also but no real place to relax if you want to get off the boat.

Then I thought about one of my favorite spots and that's Crystal Lake in my favorite Snowy mountains. The water is so clear you can see the lake bottom no matter how deep it is.

But for me it's more than the lake, it just reminds me of the times my kids and I would go there and have a great time. I remember the water was so cold once that my dog Ruger wouldn't even get in it until we did. Jake was first then the rest of us followed. It was so cold it hurt your legs. Man how I was missing that over a hot weekend.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.