These Cocktails Put All of Those Extra Orchard Apples to Good Use

It’s inevitable. You head out to the local apple orchard in your Instagram-worthy fall attire, and before you know it, you are heading home with a trunk full of apples you have no idea what to do with.

Don’t worry — there is a cocktail for that!

Borrowed from our friends at Delish, this recipe for Boozy Apple Cider is the perfect way to put all of those apples to good use. In fact, the concoction of everything from apple cider to whiskey to caramel fits perfectly into apple cups that are too darn adorable.

Don’t have a plethora of apples in your kitchen? Don’t despair. You really just need a few to make the cocktail, or perhaps mock cocktail, of your dreams.

Here are a few ideas of how to put those apples to good use.

Boozy Apple Cider Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 gal. apple cider

1 1/2 c. whiskey, preferably Fireball

1/2 c. Caramel

3 cinnamon sticks, plus more for garnish

8 apples

lemon juice, for brushing

Directions:

In a Crock-Pot, combine apple cider, whiskey, cinnamon sticks, and caramel. Cook on low until warmed through, about 2 to 3 hours. Make apple cups: Slice off the top of each apple. Use an apple corer to remove the inside of the apple until you’re about 1/2" from the bottom of the apple. Squeeze lemon juice inside the apple cups to prevent apples from browning. Ladle hot cider into apple cups. Garnish with cinnamon sticks, and serve immediately.

Apples N’ Sinamon Recipe:

Ingredients:

4 oz. apple bubly

1.5 oz bourbon

Bar spoon of maple syrup

1 cinnamon stick

Directions:

Build in all of the ingredients into a glass over ice. Then serve in carved out green apples. Garnish with a Green Apple Wedge and cinnamon.

High Socie-tea Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 oz Pure Leaf Organic Green Tea Fuji Apple & Finger Flavor

1 oz. Seedlip Grove

Directions:

Combine two stick of cinnamon, four lemon wheels, four lime wheels, two coins fresh ginger and one teaspoon of hibiscus flower. Let sit overnight and then combine with above ingredients.