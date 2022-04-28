At Mushaben Ranch Camp, You Don’t Get No Warning Shot

Our conversation started this morning when I mentioned Joliet's volleyball camp coming up June 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.

Paul mentioned that he should do a ranch camp at his place. Which got me thinking...

I've never been to a dude ranch, so the first thing I had to do was find a website of one so I could see what's available.

The first thing I learned after seeing the prices at The Ranch at Rock Creek is that going dude ranching is expensive! You and your significant other can go to Mexico on the Flakes Trip for a lot cheaper!

They do, however, offer some things that you won't get at Mushaben Ranch Camp. They offer things like fly fishing, horseback riding, poll, hot tub, and there's even a fitness center.

But while at Mushaben's you can flirt with death while trying to get to the calf of cow #829. If you've never been chased by a mad momma cow, you haven't lived. But you're going to have to sign a waiver, just in case you don't move fast enough.

There's a workshop on which caliber is best for which critter. You don't just willy-nilly whip out your coyote rifle when relocating prairie dogs to heaven. Those two require different-sized bullets. And you'll be taught why.

Have you ever driven a 4-wheeler at its top speed in sagebrush chasing cows? Good news, cowboy. He'll teach you to throw caution to the wind when getting to those gates first.

And he has no fitness center because you won't need it. We guarantee a good night's sleep with each and every visit to Mushaben Ranch Camp.

Hope to see you soon. Mushaben Ranch Camp: Where you don't get no warning shot.

