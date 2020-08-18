Paul’s Fiery Criticism of California’s Power Troubles

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

California could have had 3.3 million people at one point yesterday without power, according to the Billings Gazette. Boo Hoo. You idiots out there, including Governor Newsome, have been conducting this war on utility companies for years. They broke PG&E with all the lawsuits from the fires. You can't use fossil fuels, coal, or hydroelectric any more, so what the hell do you think is going to happen? Your goofy-ass state is creating more problems than they can deal with. These losers pass out drug needles and make straws illegal. No wonder people are moving out of these liberal run states in droves. Once again, I'm so thankful for where I live. I think I'll lower my thermostat to 66 today because we can here. See ya tomorrow at 5.