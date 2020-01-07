It looks like it's the end of the road for Rascal Flatts. The hitmaking country trio of Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney and Jay De Marcus have announced their farewell tour.

The trio announced the news in a post to social media on Tuesday morning (Jan. 7).

"When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter," they write. "As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell - Life is A Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings."

More information about the farewell tour is available at Rascal Flatts' website.