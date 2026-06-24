Every summer, plenty of Billings-area residents make the short-ish drive to Cody, Wyoming, to stock up on fireworks before the Fourth of July. The Fireworks Factory Outlet has become a bit of a tradition for many Montana families looking for bigger selections and perhaps lower prices.

If you're already making the trip, why not turn it into a mini day-cation? Cody is one of my favorite nearby destinations, packed with Western history, good food, and a few attractions that are absolutely worth the stop.

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1. Visit the Buffalo Bill Center of the West

Even if you've been before, this place is impressive. The sprawling museum complex features five museums under one roof, covering everything from Western art and Native American history to firearms and Yellowstone National Park. You could easily spend half a day here.

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2. Grab a Meal at the Historic Irma Hotel

Built by Buffalo Bill Cody himself in 1902 and named after his daughter, the Irma Hotel is one of Cody's most recognizable landmarks. The cherrywood bar, reportedly gifted by Queen Victoria, is worth seeing, and the restaurant serves up classic Western fare in a setting loaded with history.

The Irma is also reportedly haunted. If you stay overnight, you've been warned.

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3. Catch the Cody Nite Rodeo

The Cody Nite Rodeo has been running every summer since 1938, making it one of the longest-running nightly rodeos in the country. If you've never experienced a rodeo under the Wyoming sunset, it's a pretty memorable way to spend an evening.

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4. Check Out Buffalo Bill Dam

Just a few miles west of town, Buffalo Bill Dam was one of the tallest concrete dams in the world when it was completed in the early 1900s. The views are spectacular, it's free to check out, and the visitor center offers some fascinating history about this engineering marvel.

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5. Have a burger and a beer at Pat's Brew House

After a day of sightseeing, Pat's Brew House is a solid choice. Their burgers are consistently good, the beer selection is excellent, and it's a great place to cool off after wandering around town. One recent TripAdvisor reviewer said,

The hamburger I had was delish, and I had a side salad which was actually served with fresh greens and not iceberg lettuce (four stars just for that). The atmosphere was fun with front of the brewery open to the outdoors.

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6. Finish with a Milkshake from Annie's Soda Saloon

Just down the block from the Irma Hotel is a delightful place called Annie's Soda Saloon. You'll find old-fashioned sodas, floats, and milkshakes that hit the spot on a hot summer afternoon. It's the perfect way to wrap up your Cody adventure before pointing the family truckster back toward Montana.

Sure, you could make a quick run for fireworks and head straight home. But Cody has enough history, food, and family-friendly attractions to make the trip worth a little extra time. If you're already burning a tank of gas to get there (and a thousand bucks on pyrotechnics), you might as well enjoy the sights.

H/T We're in the Rockies. Click their video for more Cody, WY ideas.

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