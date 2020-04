I think we all remember our first brand new car. My son Jake bought his on Friday to get ready for his next surgical adventure in California. I remember the feeling for me--it was a 1983 Dodge pickup. I paid $7,800 in cash. My dad still talks about his. It was a 48 Ford sedan, midnight blue. I think it cost him $1,200 new. Jake's car cost more than my parents' house when it was new in 1959. Wow, how things have changed.