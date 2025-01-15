Does This SUV’s “Rock Creek” Trim Package Reflect Montana?

Nissan has introduced a Rock Creek Rogue model for 2025.

Montana is blessed with two beautiful streams that share the same name: Rock Creek. If you're from south-central Montana, you probably associate Rock Creek with Red Lodge, where the creek forms southwest of the community at Glacier Lake, high in the Beartooth Mountains near the Montana/Wyoming border.

If you're from the western half of Montana, Rock Creek likely means the 52-mile stream in Missoula and Granite County. Making matters slightly more confusing... both Rock Creeks dump into tributaries with the name Clark.

Rock Creek in NW Montana dumps into the Clark Fork River near here. Credit Google Maps Rock Creek in NW Montana dumps into the Clark Fork River near here. Credit Google Maps loading...

The Red Lodge Rock Creek feeds into the Cark's Fork of the Yellowstone River, while the Missoula area Rock Creek dumps into the Clark Fork River. Still with me?

I was watching television the other night when a commercial came on for the 2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek edition. Naturally, my ears perked up. "Maybe the car company was inspired by Montana!?" I proclaimed to my wife, who didn't seem to share my excitement.

"Get a cowboy in the shot!" - someone at Nissan. Credit Nissan "Get a cowboy in the shot!" - someone at Nissan. Credit Nissan loading...

It's not the first time vehicle names have had names that reflect Big Sky Country. RAM has had its Big Horn Edition pickup trucks for many years, and perhaps you recall the relatively short-lived Pontiac Montana mini-van (circa 1997 - 2009).

The 2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek Edition. Credit Nissan The 2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek Edition. Credit Nissan loading...

What makes the Nissan "Rock Creek" Rogue special?

According to Car and Driver, the differences between a 2025 Nissan Rock Creek edition Rogue and a plain-Jane Rouge are largely cosmetic. The Rock Creek edition comes with bigger, beefier off-road tires, and a sporty roof rack. It is the only Rogue with hill-descent control, and the interior features special moisture-resistant upholstery.

Credit Nissan Credit Nissan loading...

The Rock Creek edition Rogue is certainly not a serious off-roading machine, and it doesn't claim to be. I suspect this all-wheel-drive rig may appeal to buyers who are also considering a Subaru or other small-ish crossovers. The Rock Creek Rogue MSRP starts at $37,235, per C&D.

