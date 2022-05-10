Results Are In. This Is Without A Doubt Montana’s Top Mullet.

After hours of brushing, trimming, grooming, and preparing one of the world's most misunderstood hairstyles, the finest mullets from around the Magic City came together in one location over the weekend.

Our contest to giveaway prime tickets for Morgan Wallen's concert in Billings and find Montana's Top Mullet was held this past Saturday (5/7), and we literally had business up front, and a party happening in the back at Shipton's Big R West.

Dozens of friends, family, and fans of our Morgan Wallen mullet finalists filled the back warehouse of Shipton's for our "MANE EVENT" where contestants showed off their creations.

Here are some of our favorite images from the mullet model show with Shipton's Big R, followed by a video that reveals who was selected by our judges to have Montana's Top Mullet for 2022:

Montana's Top Mullet Wins Morgan Wallen Tickets in Billings

Who won Montana's Top Mullet contest to win Morgan Wallen tickets?

WATCH the video below and see our top 3, and Montana's Top Mullet winner:

CHECK IT OUT: The best county to live in for each state