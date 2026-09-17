Saturday, September 19th, was going to be the annual Family Fun Day at the ReStore. However, with up to 2 inches of rain possible this weekend, organizers have rescheduled the popular, family-friendly event to October 10 from 10 AM to 1 PM.

Nobody likes to party in the rain, and Family Fun Day at the ReStore is certainly going to be a party. First off, it's free. Attendees can enjoy:

A climbing wall

Cotton candy

Free hot dogs and chips

Giant-sized yard games

Plus, someone will win an incredible pirate ship-themed playhouse. Raffle tickets for the playhouse are $10 each, and the winner will be announced on October 10 at 1 PM at the event.

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Courtesy Habitat for Humanity Mid-Yellowstone Valley Courtesy Habitat for Humanity Mid-Yellowstone Valley

What is the ReStore?

OMG, if you've never been to the ReStore, you're missing out. It's one of my favorite places to shop when I'm doing home improvement-type projects around my house.

The ReStore sells new and used fixtures, plumbing parts, tile, paint, flooring, tools, etc. You'll also discover appliances, furniture, and other random things for your home throughout the massive store. It's kind of like a huge "guy stuff" garage sale or flea market.

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash a shelf filled with lots of different types of bricks

Got leftover building supplies? Donate them to the ReStore!

The ReStore is part of Habitat for Humanity Mid-Yellowstone Valley. Donated items are sold, and the money goes towards helping build more affordable houses in the Billings area. You can drop off donation items at 685 King Park Drive, or you can arrange for a pickup.

Habitat for Humanity is nearing completion of its 100th home in the Billings area. Maria Reed, Development Director with Habitat, said they've already got the permits for house #101, and groundbreaking is expected to start soon.

Photo by Troy Mortier on Unsplash a house under construction with wooden framing

Habitat homes are not free.

People sometimes think that Habitat for Humanity gives away free houses. That is not the case. When selected, applicants put in 300 to 500 hours of sweat equity in their new house.

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They also have a mortgage, typically 30 years, at 0% interest, with a payment based on income. As home prices become more and more unattainable in Montana, the demand for affordable housing is skyrocketing. Hats off to Habitat for making an impact in our area.

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