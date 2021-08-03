Roundup Man Arrested in Billings for Robbing Stockman Bank

The Stockman Bank on Grand Avenue in Billings was robbed last Thursday (July 29), when a white male reportedly fled with an unknown amount of money. Initially, Billings Police reported they didn't have a suspect, but today made an arrest in the case.

According to a press release from Lieutenant Brandon Wooley of the Billings Police Department, members of the BPD Street Crimes Unit took 44-year old John Smith Jr. of Roundup into custody just after 3pm MDT today (Tuesday 8/3).

The arrest was made without incident in Billings, according to the report.

Smith Jr. was charged with the Stockman Bank robbery, as well as felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and a a probation violation warrant, according to BPD Lieutenant Wooley.

John Smith Jr. of Roundup, MT is currently in custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, according to the press release.

According to a 2008 report in the Billings Gazette, a 31-year old John Smith Jr. was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the 2007 robbery of the Little Horn State Bank (Central Avenue) and the Stockman Bank on Main Street. The story in the Gazette about Smith Jr.'s 2007 robberies also said that during his trial "prosecutors dropped a third felony robbery charge and a misdemeanor count of obstruction."

