Rudolph, Frosty and Santa Will Be on TV This Season

After the outrage that erupted when it was announced that It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts holiday specials would not be shown on regular television this year (only on Apple TV+), it has been confirmed that Christmas classics will still be on TV this holiday season.

CBS owns the rights to some of those beloved specials, and they released the dates - so set your DVR now.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27

8pm - Frosty The Snowman

Frosty, that "jolly, happy soul" whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship. Narrated by Jimmy Durante, the special also includes the voices of Jackie Vernon (as Frosty) and Billy De Wolfe (as Professor Hinkle).

8:30pm - Frosty Returns

The magic still in his old silk hat, the holiday season's perennially popular original dancing snowman continues his adventure and skates on the edge of danger. Jonathan Winters is the narrator with John Goodman as the voice of Frosty.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28

8pm - Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves of Fire

In this animated special, Robbie (voiced by Ben Stiller) must train to compete in the Reindeer Races to become a part of the sleigh team for Santa (voiced by Jim Belushi).

8:30pm - Robbie The Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe

In the second of two 30-minute specials, Robbie battles Blitzen (voiced by Hugh Grant) in an effort to stop his nemesis’s launch of a reindeer theme park. Britney Spears, James Woods, Leah Remini, and Jerry Stiller are among the additional stars to lend their voices.

9pm - The Story of Santa Claus

This animated musical holiday special revolves around a gentle toymaker (voiced by Ed Asner) whose only wish is to deliver a toy to every child on Christmas. The voices of Betty White and Tim Curry are also featured.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1

8pm - Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

Narrated by Burl Ives, who is also heard as the voice of Sam the Snowman, this favorite is a musical story based on the popular song of the same name by Johnny Marks. It recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughingstock of all of Christmasville.

Am I the only person who has never heard of Robbie the Reindeer? Apparently it was released by the BBC in 1999, but CBS bought the rights and re-dubbed it with American actors and aired it for the first time in 2002, then stopped in 2005, and brought it back in 2016.