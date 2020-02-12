Sheriff Describes Effort to Secure Bighorn County Jail [AUDIO]

It's always good to know you have backup. And as it turns out- when Bighorn County law enforcement called for backup following a jail break, it just so happened that two deputies on duty in Yellowstone County were trained to respond for that very situation.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder joined us on Tuesday's Montana Talks radio show to describe the situation involving the three men who escaped from the Bighorn County jail. He also described the immediate response from Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputies following the call for support.

Check out the full audio below.

As KTVQ-TV reports, the Bighorn County Sheriff's Office has also released details of the escape: