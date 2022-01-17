After Spring Like Temps, A Big Change Coming for Billings Weather

Temperatures around Billings got close to record highs today, but we all know what happens after we enjoy a few mild days in January.

Here comes the snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory has already been issued for Yellowstone County and most of south-central Montana and portions of north-central Wyoming from 8 am on Tuesday (1/18) through Noon Wednesday (1/19), where snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected.

According to the National Weather Service, roads will become slick and snow-covered beginning Tuesday morning when temperatures drop into the teens and 20's "potentially forming a glaze of ice before the snow accumulates."

The N.W.S. says the snow will mainly accumulate west of Miles City and Broadus and continue through midday on Wednesday (1/19). Billings could get between 2 and 3 inches of total snow, and travelers on I-90 through Big Timber and Livington will experience hazardous driving conditions with strong crosswinds of 50-65 mph expected through early Tuesday (1/18).

Localized blowing snow is also expected. Please allow extra time for your Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. -National Weather Service

High temperatures in Billings will be in the teens on Tuesday, upper 30's on Thursday, and then will remain in the mid to upper 40's through next Monday (1/24), according to the Weather Channel Forecast.

Motorists should check the weather and road conditions before traveling, and can find details about Montana road conditions by clicking HERE.

For those driving through Wyoming, CLICK HERE for a live road condition report.

