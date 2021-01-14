I’d Like to Thank Some Billings Workers for Their Efforts

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

There's an Alabama song, "40 Hour Week" with a line that says, "there are people in this country who work hard every day, not for fame or fortune do they strive, but the fruits of their labor is worth more than their pay and it's time a few of them are recognized."

Well, that can be said for all of the lineman and power guys who worked through some pretty tough conditions yesterday and last night. They never get called out at night during great weather. It's either a blizzard or wind storm that demands their immediate attention. They did a stellar job over the last 24 hours. Sometimes we forget about what they do for us too. I know I'm much appreciative of their efforts. Thanks Guys! See ya tomorrow at 5.