High winds, rain, and snow in higher elevations are possible in Yellowstone County through Thursday morning (5/7), according to the National Weather Service.

A High Wind Warning is in effect through 12 noon MDT on Thursday for portions of south central, and southeastern Montana. That warning includes Billings. The N.W.S. expects the strongest wind gusts this evening (Wednesday) into the overnight hours.

The National Weather Services warned of additional impacts from this High Wind Warning:

Strong winds may damage trees, power lines, and

other structures. Power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

What the N.W.S. calls a "strong weather system" will also bring moderate rain, mainly north and east of Billings through Thursday afternoon. High elevation mountain snow is also possible through Thursday morning.

According to the current extended Weather Channel forecast for Billings, there's at least a 10 percent chance of rain daily through May 20.

The weekend weather outlook currently has high temperatures in the mid to upper 50's for Billings on Saturday and Sunday, and a 10 percent chance of rain both days.

According to RSSWeather.com, May is the wettest month for Billings, with an average monthly rainfall of 2.48 inches. June is the second wettest month for Billings with 1.89 inches of rain on average. The driest month is February, with an average of 0.57 inches of rain.

