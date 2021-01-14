An Update on Restaurant Possible

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Ok , we now have 10 restaurants in for our Restaurant Possible contest. We will get the names, phone numbers, and menus on our website and kick it off this weekend.

Remember we'll give you until Feb 26 to get your receipts to us. If you patronized at least 6 of them, your in. We added a new twist: if you visited all 10 we've decided to double your money back. This includes take out, delivery, eat-in doesn't matter. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, all up to you. The more you eat out, the bigger the prize, the whole tab covered by us. Drinks included. That's big for many of you. Good luck and let's get as many visits as we can to these hard-working folks. Watch for Friday's announcement and we'll see ya back here tomorrow at 5.