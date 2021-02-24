2 Days Left: Restaurant Possible

Just a reminder that you have two days left to get your entries in for our Restaurant Possible promotion. You'll find the complete list of restaurants and menus at this link. There's still time: get take-out stop for breakfast, have dinner, it doesn't matter. In fact, since many will come in Friday, we've decided to even draw some winners on Monday too.

I don't know what kind of impact it had for these restaurants, but I hope it helped them get back on their feet again after these awful restrictions that were targeted for restaurants. It wasn't right. 17% of restaurants around the country had to close their doors for good according to a story from Business Insider in December. It's a shame what people in America in positions of authority did to their businesses. Thank you all for helping ours out during these difficult times. See ya tomorrow at 5.

8 Best Sandwich Shops in Billings