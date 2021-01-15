Game On: Restaurant Possible Starts Now!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

It's up and running. Restaurant Possible is in progress so let's get moving and help these people get back on their feet again. Even better, the restrictions on them that were put in place by you know who, have been lifted as of today. Just visit this link to check out the restaurants' menus and phone numbers if needed. Any meal, any day anything you like, takeout, delivery, eat-in doesn't matter. You all have until Feb.26th. Go to at least 6 different restaurants on the list and you're in. Go to all 10 and you're in for double. Put in as many entries as you wish as long as the receipts are different from different visits. Pump some money into this restaurant economy and save small businesses, and get great food on us. Can't beat that. Have a great weekend and we'll see ya Monday at 5.