The COVID Delta Variant Has Officially Reached Missoula
You've probably seen the phrase "Delta variant" popping up in the news a lot over the last few weeks, and maybe you weren't totally clear on exactly what that means. Essentially, it's a new mutation of the coronavirus, an even more contagious strain than what the world has been dealing with for the last year-and-a-half.
And recently, the first case of the Delta variant in Missoula was officially confirmed by Missoula County. With COVID numbers beginning to rise again in several parts of the country, this is definitely something to keep an eye on.
The good news is, if you've already been vaccinated, you'll likely be fine - even if you do contract the virus, you'll likely get much less sick than you would be if you were unvaccinated. Right now, Missoula is leading the state in vaccination numbers - roughly 53% of the county is fully vaccinated, and 65% have gotten at least one dose. The ultimate goal is to get those numbers up to 75%.
If you're someone who is hesitant to get the vaccine, I'd recommend reading this article, which speaks to an Alabama doctor who gives her firsthand account of treating COVID patients that refused the vaccine - it's a heartbreaking read. But with all the misinformation out there, it's important to really understand how the vaccine works and why it's going to be the key thing that helps end this pandemic.
The vaccine's very easy to get right now too - the clinic in the former Lucky's in Missoula is accepting walk-ups, and the mobile vaccine clinic has been spotted at events all over town throughout the summer. You can find out more info right here.
