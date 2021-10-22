The movie industry in Montana has been getting more recognition lately and the future is looking pretty good.

Deadline is reporting 'Last Survivors' has been picked up by Vertical Entertainment and the whole movie was filmed during COVID in the winter high in the mountains of Montana. That sounds like a perfect setting for a post-apocalyptic movie.

Lost Survivors stars Alicia Silverstone(Clueless) and Stephen Moyer(The Vampire Diaries). The film's plot is described as, "A father and son live in wooded utopia thousands of miles away from decaying cities but must travel into dangerous territories and things don't go as planned."

The movie was shot on location in Montana in December 2020 and the director was directly quoted as saying.

We made a film during the COVID surge in the beautiful but frigid mountains of Montana and was the perfect setting for our thrilling film.

This is incredible to hear and honestly, I can't wait to see how this movie turns out. Over the past few years, even during the COVID-19 shutdown, many film studios were coming to Montana to shoot all kinds of films. From westerns to horror to action films, Montana has been putting forth an effort to become a force in the film industry.

Having movie productions come to Montana for shooting movies or television shows, that not only helps out the state to encourage more movies to be filmed here but also helps the local economy. It's essentially a win-win.

For more details, check out Deadline.

