Hey, did any of you see the governor's press conference yesterday? The picture I saw showed four people behind him with no masks standing closer than a bar stool apart. Don't forget, Gov, you're the one that put these rules in place. you better follow them. Oh, by the way, does anyone get the only-1-person-in-a-chlorinated-pool rule? I don't either. The mermaids in Great Falls have to wear masks in the water now, according to the Associated Press. How many can swim in a lake at one time now and will we need masks for that? Better come up with something quick before Lake Elmo opens.