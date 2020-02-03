The Montana Connection from Last Chiefs Super Bowl Win

If you were like me, you may not be a 49er's fan, but you were rooting for San Francisco in the Super Bowl. Why? Because they had a Montanan on the starting line- Glendive's Mike Person.

But, as it turns out, there's a few great Montana connections with the Kansas City Chiefs- starting with Jan Stenerud (featured on the left in the above photo). Stenerud played for Montana State University. He'll be back here in Montana in March for the big Montana Football Hall of Fame banquet in Billings. Rick Halmes is helping to organize the event and tells me that Stenerud is cancelling a trip to Norway just so he can be here for the event.

Stenerud was recognized as one of the 100 best at this year's Super Bowl, as Montana State University reported:

"Roger Goodell called me in late October," Stenerud said last week, after the Kansas City Chiefs, the team he helped kick to victory in Super Bowl IV. "I knew right away it was him, I recognized the number," Stenerud said of the National Football League Commissioner. "I'd met him a few times, of course. He's always at the Hall of Fame. He said, 'This is Roger,' and I hesitated. He said, 'Roger Goodell,' and I said, 'I recognize your voice.' We talked a little bit, and he said, 'I've got some good news. As you know the league is 100 years old and one of the highlights is picking 100 players for the 100-year team. There are two kickers on the team, and you are one of them.'"

The Pro Football Hall of Fame notes: