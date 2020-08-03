The MontanaFair Started–Are People Going?

I wonder how many people realize that the Fair starts this week, well, at least the traditional fair start is this week. The fair has actually been running since July 24. It seems that the fair is not generating the kind of excitement it usually does because of all the rules and restrictions in place. I still think it would have been a great year to experiment with the free admission at the gate. With only 3,000 people allowed in at a time anyway. I think it would have been easier to get 3,000 there. Just a few rides and 15 food venders might not be a big enough draw to get people interested. We'll see. The fair is on through August 15 if you're interested. See ya tomorrow at 5. May be off later in the week for harvest.

