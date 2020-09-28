These Judges Are Wrong

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

District Judge Donald Harris has decided to extend the deadline for returning ballots, according to the Associated Press. In my opinion, he changed our election law. One man decided that ballots should be counted a week after the election if they are postmarked by election day. Current law said they had to be in by 8 p.m. election day or when the polls usually closed. It's been that way for years. Well, guess what, it may be overturned.

The 7th circuit court of appeals overturned another law making judge's decision in Wisconsin, according to the Associated Press. He tried to do the same thing. These judges are just making new laws rather than enforcing the current ones that went through all the proper channels. There should be some type of reprimand for judges who attempt this no matter their party affiliation. You and I both know this is being done for political reasons only. The law is the same for everyone and you have plenty of time to get those filled in and delivered. If you can get your entry in for Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes, you can get your ballot in on time. See ya tomorrow at 5.