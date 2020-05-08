These Ticket Stubs Bring a Lifetime of Sports Memories

As I wait for sports to start up again so I can cheer on my Cubs, Bears, Wildcats, and Bucks, I got a box of old ticket stubs out to see what memories they would bring up.

With most ticketing going to our smart phones, there are less of these little pieces of history to hold on to. As I look through them all, it hit me how lucky I've been to witness some great moments over the years.

From the 2003 NBA All-Star Game, that was Michael Jordan's last of his 14 All-Star Game appearances, to the 92nd PGA Championship at Whistling Straits.

Here are some of my favorite sporting event ticket stub memories: